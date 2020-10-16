September unemployment rate rises to 6.1%, Idaho labor force at record high

More people than ever were working or looking for work in the Gem State last month.

BOISE, Idaho — Some new data on state's employment situation has been released by the Idaho Department of Labor.

More people than ever were working or looking for work in the Gem State last month -- 918,644 in all -- an increase of more than 22,000 from August.

But the September unemployment rate increased from 4.2 percent in August to 6.1 percent last month. That's because total employment grew by just 3,323 people, leaving 18,806 more people still looking for a job.

Year-over-year, seven of Idaho's industry sectors had fewer jobs compared to September of 2019, but the number of jobs increased in trade, transportation, utilities and financial activities.