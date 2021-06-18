Idaho unemployment rate drops to 3% as pandemic fades

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho's unemployment rate dropped a tenth of a percent to 3% from April to May as the coronavirus pandemic fades.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Friday that the total number of people unemployed has dropped nearly 63% compared to a year ago.

The state's labor force grew a tenth of a percent to 901,494 in May as people continue moving to Idaho. Of those, 874,143 are employed, boosting total employment by two-tenths of a percent.