Idaho initial and continuing unemployment claims drop again

That's the 19th week of consecutive declines since the pandemic entered Idaho in March.

BOISE, Idaho — The number of Idaho residents applying for unemployment dropped by 4% last week as Idaho's economy continues recovering during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that applications for jobless benefits declined to 3,672, while the four-week moving average of new claims held steady at about 3,700.

The agency also says that the overall number of people collecting unemployment dropped 12% to 11,500.