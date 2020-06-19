x
New Idaho unemployment claims drop 8%

The Idaho Department of Labor also said that the number of people requesting a benefit payment with a continued claim dropped 23% to 36,764.

BOISE, Idaho — State officials say new unemployment claims dropped 8% last week to 3,631 when compared to the week before that. 

The Idaho Department of Labor also said Thursday that the number of people requesting a benefit payment with a continued claim dropped 23% to 36,764.

That's the largest drop in six consecutive weeks of declines. 

The agency says it paid out a record $86 million in claims last week. 

Idaho's economy started shedding jobs in March when the coronavirus entered the state and Gov. Brad Little issued a stay-at-home order. 

Restrictions have been lifted gradually over the last six weeks as Little seeks to reopen the state during the pandemic.

