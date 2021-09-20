New option for vehicle registration in Idaho starts next month

Starting next month, all vehicle owners in Idaho will get a QR code on their registration renewal letter.

BOISE, Idaho — Attention vehicle owners! You can skip the dreaded line at the DMV when it's time to renew our vehicle in Idaho.



Starting in October, the Idaho Transportation Department plans to put a QR code on all renewal letters.

The QR code is easy to use on your mobile phone. All you do is pull up the camera feature on your phone and center the QR code, which takes you to processing and payment options for renewing your vehicle registration.

"This is a safe and secure way for Idahoans to renew with their phone to save time and money," said DMV Operations Manager Lisa McClellan. The DMV launched the QR code in Ada, Canyon and Kootenai counties earlier this year, and is now offering this option statewide.

ITD says drivers will still be able to renew online, by mail, or in-person at a county DMV office. For a full menu of transactions that can be completed from your mobile device, tablet or laptop, visit dmv.idaho.gov.

Watch more Local News:

See the latest news from around the Treasure Valley and the Gem State in our YouTube playlist: