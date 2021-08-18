Idaho Transportation Department Director Ness announces he's retiring

Brian Ness has been at the helm of the department since 2009. He plans to retire next spring.

BOISE, Idaho — Editor's Note: The video with this story is from an interview Director Ness did with KTVB back in February about highway funding.

Brian Ness, the director of the Idaho Transportation Department, announced he is retiring after 12 years at the helm of the state agency. He is the longest-serving director in ITD’s history.



"I have had the honor of serving you as your director and I am proud of the many accomplishments we have achieved together," Ness told employees Wednesday at the ITD board's monthly meeting in Coeur d'Alene. "We have transformed ITD into an organization that is credible in the eyes of the public, responsible with taxpayer dollars and focused on improving the employee experience... This has been the greatest honor of my career; nothing will match what we have done together at ITD."



Ness thanked his wife, Jackie, and family for their support during his more than 44 years as an engineer in the transportation industry. He also worked for the Iowa and Michigan transportation departments.

"When Brian arrived at ITD, the organization lacked the confidence and trust of the public and Legislature," said Bill Moad, Idaho Transportation Board chairman, "He leaves ITD as an agency that has shifted its workplace culture into one where employees are encouraged to innovate, deliver excellent customer service and exceed public expectations."

During Ness' tenure, ITD streamlined unnecessary layers of bureaucracy, began compensating employees for experience and skill rather than tenure, and focused services on outcome-based results, not processes.



"I appreciate Brian for his many years of dedicated service to the State of Idaho. Brian has worked hard to achieve his vision of helping to make the Idaho Transportation Department an example of efficiency. I wish him well in his well-deserved retirement," Gov. Brad Little said.



Ness became director of ITD in 2009. Since then, the department has received unprecedented funding support from the Idaho Legislature. This includes legislation that that raised nearly $100 million for highway maintenance. In 2021, lawmakers adopted House Bill 362, which directs $80 million toward roads and other projects. The bill, a part of Governor Little's "Building Idaho's Future" infrastructure plan, allows the state to bond for up to $1.6 billion for transportation infrastructure projects statewide.

"I want to personally thank Governor Little, the Idaho Transportation Board and the Idaho Legislature for continually recognizing the hard work of our employees and trusting the direction we are headed," Ness said.



Ness plans to retire in the spring of 2022. His early notice will give the department time to find a replacement and create a smooth transition.

Moad said the board will begin a complete national and internal search immediately to find a successor for Ness.

“Needless to say, the new director will have enormous shoes to fill," Moad said.

Watch more Local News: