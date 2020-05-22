x
idaho

Supreme Court won't put transgender inmate surgery on hold

That means Adree Edmo can continue getting pre-surgical treatments and potentially even gender confirmation surgery while Idaho waits to hear about its appeal.
Credit: IDOC
Adree Edmo could soon become the first Idaho inmate to receive gender confirmation surgery while in Idaho Department of Correction custody.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Supreme Court won't put an Idaho transgender inmate's gender confirmation surgery on hold while a lawsuit over the procedure moves forward. 

Thursday's order means Adree Edmo can continue getting pre-surgical treatments and potentially even gender confirmation surgery while Idaho officials wait to hear if the high court will consider their appeal. 

Edmo has been housed in a men's prison since 2012. 

She sued three years ago, contending prison officials' refusal to provide her with gender confirmation surgery causes her severe harm. But attorneys for prison officials and Idaho Gov. Brad Little say the surgery isn't medically necessary and the state shouldn't have to provide it.

