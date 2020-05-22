Supreme Court won't put transgender inmate surgery on hold

That means Adree Edmo can continue getting pre-surgical treatments and potentially even gender confirmation surgery while Idaho waits to hear about its appeal.

BOISE, Idaho — The U.S. Supreme Court won't put an Idaho transgender inmate's gender confirmation surgery on hold while a lawsuit over the procedure moves forward.

Thursday's order means Adree Edmo can continue getting pre-surgical treatments and potentially even gender confirmation surgery while Idaho officials wait to hear if the high court will consider their appeal.

Edmo has been housed in a men's prison since 2012.