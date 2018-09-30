BURLEY - Family members say a 2-year-old boy is back home and still recovering after he was badly burned in an accident involving a pressure cooker.

The Times-News reports Chayse Bodily of Burley received second-degree burns over 14 percent of his body when an escaping bubble from a hot pressure cooker splattered him with boiling food on Sept. 9.

The toddler spent 12 days at the University of Utah Burn Center before he was released.

Doctors still don't know whether Chayse will need skin grafts or how much scarring there will be, and medical bills continue to mount. Chayse's dad Travis Bodily says the boy seems happier, however, now that he's home.

Chayse's mom Angela Bodily says they're focusing on figuring out how to get a toddler to take regular pain medication and undergo wound care.

© 2018 KTVB