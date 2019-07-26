BOISE, Idaho — A committee gathered Boise Thursday in preparation for the 2020 U.S. Census and learn how Idaho uses that information.

It was the first meeting of the State Complete Count Committee.

That meeting happened at the Idaho Historical Museum.

RELATED: Some Idaho Hispanic groups worry census outreach falls short

Gov. Brad Little established the committee to help federal partners complete the 2020 Census count.

The committee includes broad representation from a number of organizations, agencies, and legislators.

Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a population count.

Census results help determine the allocation of federal funds and electoral redistricting.

American households will receive an invitation to participate by April of 2020.