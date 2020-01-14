BOISE, Idaho — When in crisis and looking for help the last thing you likely want to have to do is remember a 10-digit phone number.



So the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline has partnered with 2-1-1 -- Idaho's Careline -- to offer a three-digit suicide prevention hotline.



All you have to do is dial 2-1-1, then press 3 when prompted.



You'll be connected to the suicide prevention hotline.



Officials say 2-1-1 operators have been trained to better recognize suicide warning signs in callers and offer what they're calling a "warm transfer" to the hotline if needed.



If you or someone you know is in crisis, please reach out to the suicide prevention hotline, either through 2-1-1 or by directly calling or texting the Idaho Suicide Prevention Hotline at 208-398-4357.



All calls are anonymous and confidential.

