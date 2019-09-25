BOISE, Idaho — Taiwan agreed to a $576 million commitment Tuesday to buy Idaho wheat.

Gov. Brad Little announced the two-year deal begins next year.

"Taiwan is our second-largest export market overall and an important trade partner for Idaho," Little said. "Taiwan is a loyal customer for our Idaho wheat growers, who proudly produce a high-quality, consistent product."

"This two-year agreement highlights the strong relationship between Idaho wheat growers and their customers in Taiwan," Idaho Wheat Commission Executive Director Blaine Jacobson said. "It is a pleasure to host our international friends around the state and here in Boise and visit their countries to see how Idaho wheat is used in various food products."

The governor will also be traveling to Taiwan next month for another trade mission.

According to the governor's office, Taiwan is the fifth largest market for u.s. wheat - purchasing nearly $4.3 billion of wheat in 2018.

