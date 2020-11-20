x
Idaho Supreme Court: State must reveal execution drug source

The high court's ruling Friday was a win for a University of Idaho professor who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty.
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2011 file photo shows the execution chamber at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution as Security Institution Warden Randy Blades look on in Boise, Idaho. The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over records that include information about where they obtained lethal injection drugs used in recent executions. The high court's ruling on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, was a win for University of Idaho Professor Aliza Cover, who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty. (AP Photo/Jessie L. Bonner, File)

BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Supreme Court says state prison officials must turn over information about where they got lethal injection drugs used in recent executions. 

The high court's ruling Friday was a win for a University of Idaho professor who studies how the public interacts with the death penalty.

She filed a public records request with the Idaho Department of Correction in 2017 seeking execution-related records. 

The department largely denied the request, later arguing in court that releasing information about the source of lethal injection drugs could make it harder for the state to obtain them for future executions. 

The Idaho Supreme Court said the records were required to be released under the state's public records law.

