BOISE - Idaho Supreme Court Justice Joel D. Horton will retire at the end of this year.

The court in a statement Friday says Horton's retirement will be effective on Dec. 31.

Idaho Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter appointed Horton to the court in 2007. Horton retained the seat in statewide contests in 2008 and 2014.

Horton began his judicial career as an Ada County magistrate judge in 1994. He then worked as a district court judge in Boise until his appointment to the Idaho Supreme Court.

Horton, an Idaho native, in a statement says he's honored to have served Idaho during his career.

The Idaho Supreme Court vacancy will be filled with an appointment by the governor.

