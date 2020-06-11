Idaho Supreme Court eyes state's public defender system

The ACLU says the current system is inadequate and wants the court to order the state to fix it.

BOISE, Idaho — An attorney for the American Civil Liberties Union of Idaho is asking the Idaho Supreme Court to declare the state's public defender system inadequate under the U.S. Constitution and order the state to fix it.

The attorney told justices Friday that the state's justice system doesn't ensure adequate funding and representation for poor people tried for crimes as required by the Sixth Amendment.

But an attorney for the state says lawmakers have approved about $30 million in recent years to improve the system, and that the state is meeting its requirements to adequately defend people who can't afford an attorney.