IDAHO FALLS, Idaho — An Idaho Falls man died Saturday afternoon after he drove off the shoulder of I-15, went through a fence and crashed into a brick wall, police say.

Robert J. Halford, 39, of Idaho Falls, was driving on I-15 in a 2017 Ford Focus when he crashed his vehicle at about 4:56 p.m. near milepost 118.5.

His car came to a stop on Mercury Avenue in Idaho Falls.

He was wearing a seatbelt but died from his injuries at the scene, according to police.

Idaho State Police are continuing to investigate the crash.