The 76-year-old man was reported missing after foraging for mushrooms near Fish Creek Campground.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho Country Sherriff's department is searching for a missing 76-year-old man who was last seen foraging for mushrooms Saturday.

John “Mack” McBoyle was last seen in the area of forest road 2000, near Fish Creek Campground.

Search Dogs, Two Bear Air & Rescue, and other volunteers have conducted a thorough search of the area. McBoyle's car has been located but they are still looking for the hunter.

Wildland Firefighting crews continue to search the area on Monday.

Officials are asking if anyone has any contact with Mack to call the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 208-983-1100 Ext. 0, or 911.