BOISE — The state of Idaho has received over $500,000 in federal grants that could help put a stop to violence in schools through a school safety tip line.

The Idaho Office of School Safety and Security received two grants.

One will be used to launch a confidential, statewide tip line that will be used through phone applications, including a web portal so students can report suspicious activity.

The second grant will allow the department to develop and offer training on a statewide behavioral threat assessment and management protocol.

Brian Armes with the Idaho Office of School Safety and Security says this tip line will take school safety in Idaho in a good direction.

“We see this as a step moving forward especially something that is statewide, one of the things that people overlook is that we have a lot of students interact back and forth across high schools,” said Armes. “This allows this reporting at a more centralized fashion, so if a tip comes in, it doesn't get lost at just a community level. We can look at it and evaluate it to see if it goes across county or city lines into a specific high school.”

Earlier this week, former Columbine High School Principal Frank DeAngelis was in Boise.

One common denominator he says they found after the 1999 shooting massacre - was prior to the tragic incident - the shooters made threats on social media and to classmates.

DeAngelis says schools in Colorado now use this school safety tip line and told us it helps students feel like when they see something they can now say something.

"I think for a long period of time there has been that mystique of a kid ratting on someone or snitching on someone but it's how you paint the scenario,” he said. “You can protect others, you can protect your friends and these are things to do but at the same time these anonymous tip lines gives them that security that they're not going to be found out if they do report something."

When this school safety tip line will go into effect in Idaho schools is expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

