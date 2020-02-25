Idaho ranks among worst states for distracted drivers

New Mexico topped the list, followed by Kansas, Hawaii and Washington. Idaho ranked 9th.

BOISE, Idaho — A new study says that Idahoans are some of the most distracted drivers in the country when we are behind the wheel.

The study was released by MyCarInsurance123, a website that provides car insurance quotes.



They claim to have analyzed thousands of data points to compose this list.



New Mexico topped the list of states with the most distracted drivers followed by Kansas and Hawaii. Idaho ranked 9th.



They say distracted driving accounts for 8 percent of fatal crashes in the Idaho.



States with the most distracted drivers

1. New Mexico

2. Kansas

3. Hawaii

4. Washington

5. New Jersey

6. Kentucky

7. Louisiana

8. Massachusetts

9. Idaho

10. New York



The deadliest driver distractions are texting and driving, in-vehicle technology, and adjusting volume, radios, and other controls.

So what's being done about it in Idaho. A bill is making its way through the Idaho Legislature to ban the use of handheld devices while driving. It easily passed the full Senate Tuesday on a 30-5 vote and now goes to the House for consideration.

Some cities around Idaho have already implemented hands-free driving ordinances such as Meridian and Hailey.

Sponsors of the legislation say Idaho drivers could no longer use their cell phones while driving if this bill becomes law. The intent is to cut down on distracted driving crashes.

You can view the full study here: States with the Most Distracted Drivers

