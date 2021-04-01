US issues new rules for Idaho potato field quarantines

The new plan involves methods to deal with a microscopic pest in southeastern Idaho that threatens the state's billion-dollar potato industry.

BOISE, Idaho — U.S. officials have released a new plan involving methods to deal with a microscopic pest in southeastern Idaho that threatens the state's billion-dollar industry that supplies a third of the nation's potatoes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture late last week released the final rule that sets out criteria for killing off pale cyst nematodes and reopening quarantined fields to production.