BOISE — Idaho officials are seeking to force a Texas oil company to turn over records following an evaluation that discovered what the state calls "discrepancies" involving production records.

The Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Wednesday voted 5-0 to authorize subpoenas for Houston-based Alta Mesa to obtain documents as well as for witnesses to appear before the commission.

The action follows the state evaluation of Alta Mesa natural gas and oil records in Idaho dating back to 2014 and missed timelines by Alta Mesa to turn over information previously requested by the commission.

The evaluation by the Idaho Department of Lands completed last summer involved nine wells operated by Alta Mesa.

State officials say available records show a discrepancy between production volumes and what Alta Mesa reported that it sold.

