BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials say they're looking into how the Trump administration's move to weaken how it applies the Endangered Species Act could affect federally protected species in Idaho.

Idaho Office of Species Conservation Administrator Scott Pugrud tells the Idaho Press that his office is reviewing the regulatory changes announced Monday.

Idaho is home to six endangered and 13 threatened species.

The endangered species include sockeye salmon and Kootenai River white sturgeon. Threatened species include Canada lynx and grizzly bears.

