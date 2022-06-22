Idaho State Police searching for man missing since early 2018

Michael K. Murphy Jr., 26, from Lapwai was last seen in March 2018. ISP said he was living in the Lewiston area at the time of his disappearance.

IDAHO, USA — The Idaho State Police ( ISP) is seeking information about an Idaho man who went missing in early 2018.

Michael K. Murphy Jr., 26, from Lapwai was last seen in March 2018. IPS said he was living in the Lewiston/Clarkston area at the time of his disappearance.

According to the Justice for Native People, Murphy was last seen at the Palouse Mall in Moscow, sometime between Feb. 23 and 29, 2018. Reports state he was getting into a car with an unknown man.

Michael was not reported missing until July 2018, according to the Justice for Native People website.

According to the website, Murphy didn't typically use credit or debit cards and his cellphone didn't have a working number.

Murphy was 26-year-old at the time of his disappearance. He is Native American and is 6'2" tall. He has brown hair and brown eyes with a medium build.

Murphy's ears and lower lip are pierced. He wears eyeglasses and has unknown tattoos on his left shoulder, left hand, both calves, and both forearms. One of his tattoos has the word "Moscow."

"Michael was beloved by his family and friends, and it is our sincere hope that we can locate Michael and return him to his family," said ISP Detective Joe Lake, who has been working on Murphy's case since 2019.

If you have information related to Murphy's whereabouts contact the ISP at 298-750-9350. The information you provide could be the missing piece investigators need to find answers for Michael's family.

