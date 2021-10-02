Idaho Medal of Honor recipients announced

The list includes four Caldwell Police officers -- Robert Heaton, Celina Mortensen, Ben Heinrich, and Seferino Tapia.



Patrol Sgt. Justin Anderson from the Post Falls Police Department and Senior Conservation Officer Randy Martinez from the Idaho Department of Fish and Game also got the award.



In order to qualify, the nominee must be a law enforcement officer, firefighter or EMS provider, and they must have performed with exceptional meritorious conduct that may have resulted in death or serious injury. And the incident had to have taken place when the nominee was acting in the line of duty.