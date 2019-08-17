BOISE, Idaho — The number of traffic fatalities during the 100 Deadliest Days continues to rise.

Idaho State Police say one person is dead after a car collided with a pickup truck on Highway 95 in northern Idaho Saturday morning.

The crash occurred around 9:05 a.m. near milepost 383, about one mile north of Tensed, Idaho. That's on the Coeur d'Alene Indian Reservation.

Police say 32-year-old Michael T. George of Tensed was southbound in a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt when his vehicle crossed the centerline and collided with a northbound 2001 Toyota pickup. The pickup was being driven by 41-year-old Kimberly Crimmins of Moscow.

George was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crimmins was flown via Life Flight and her juvenile male passenger was transported via ground ambulance to Kootenai Health. Their conditions have not been released.

The highway was blocked for about three-and-a-half hours.

The crash remains under investigation.

