WINCHESTER, Idaho -- A pedestrian was killed in North Idaho Sunday after police say he stepped out onto the highway and was hit by a pickup.

The crash happened at 12:35 p.m. on U.S. 95, just north of the town of Winchester in Lewis County.

According to Idaho State Police 47-year-old Shawn J. Cody of Winchester was walking north on the highway shoulder when he stopped, then stepped out into the roadway. Cody was hit by a Toyota Tundra driven by 70-year-old Jimmie R. Eckwortzel of Lucille, Idaho.

Cody died from his injuries at the scene.

Idaho State Police say Eckwortzel will not face any charges in the pedestrian's death. An investigation determined that the driver was not able to avoid the collison. Witnesses told police Cody was standing on the roadside, then apparently moved intentionally onto the highway.

According to the Lewis County Sheriff's Office, deputies had been notified that Cody had not returned to his home and were working to mobilize a search when the collision happened. The case was then turned over to Idaho State Police.

