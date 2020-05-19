x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

idaho

Idaho Land Board will stick with timberland-buying strategy

Gov. Little's motion to move $50 million from a fund intended to buy timberland into market investments failed to get a second and died.
Credit: KTVB file photo

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little's desire to make a significant course change involving a politically charged strategy on how to invest millions of dollars to benefit public schools and other beneficiaries has been rejected by his fellow members on the Idaho Land Board. 

Little's motion to permanently move $50 million from a fund intended to buy timberland into market investments on Tuesday failed to get a second and died.

The state buying timberland has drawn fierce opposition from timber companies that complain they can't compete against the state. 

County commissioners have also complained that counties lose property tax revenue when the state buys land. 

RELATED: Idaho Endowment Fund loses $255 million in March

RELATED: BLM cites 'staggering' cost of reining in US wild horses

RELATED: Wildfire plan approved with 435 miles of Idaho fuel breaks

RELATED: Idaho has enough money to buy 130,000 acres of timberland