Idaho Land Board will stick with timberland-buying strategy

Gov. Little's motion to move $50 million from a fund intended to buy timberland into market investments failed to get a second and died.

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little's desire to make a significant course change involving a politically charged strategy on how to invest millions of dollars to benefit public schools and other beneficiaries has been rejected by his fellow members on the Idaho Land Board.

Little's motion to permanently move $50 million from a fund intended to buy timberland into market investments on Tuesday failed to get a second and died.

The state buying timberland has drawn fierce opposition from timber companies that complain they can't compete against the state.