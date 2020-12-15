x
Idaho

State officials deliver $52.5 million to Idaho schools

Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales.
Credit: IDL
The Idaho Land Board presented a check for $52,586,400 to Idaho public schools on Tuesday.

BOISE, Idaho — State officials have presented Idaho’s public schools with a ceremonial check for $52.5 million. 

The celebratory event held by the Idaho Land Board is typically at the Statehouse following a performance by a high school choir. 

But Tuesday's event was held remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic. 

The money comes from the board’s management of investments and about 4,000 square miles of land Idaho received at statehood to benefit mainly public schools. 

Most of the money generated from land holdings comes from timber sales. 

The $52.5 million is about the same the Land Board generated for public schools as last year.

