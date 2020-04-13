Idaho issues more than 60,000 unemployment payments

The Idaho Department of Labor also said Monday that it is adjusting its phone schedule to better help those trying to make claims.

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials say they have issued more than 60,000 unemployment payments totaling nearly $18 million to some 30,000 workers who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus.

Nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March, though many have had trouble getting through on the phone.

The agency says applying online is best.