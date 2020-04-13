x
Skip Navigation

Boise's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Boise, Idaho | KTVB.com

idaho

Idaho issues more than 60,000 unemployment payments

The Idaho Department of Labor also said Monday that it is adjusting its phone schedule to better help those trying to make claims.
Idaho Department of Labor

BOISE, Idaho — Idaho officials say they have issued more than 60,000 unemployment payments totaling nearly $18 million to some 30,000 workers who have lost jobs due to the coronavirus. 

The Idaho Department of Labor also said Monday that it is adjusting its phone schedule to better help those trying to make claims.

Nearly 78,000 people have filed claims since mid-March, though many have had trouble getting through on the phone. 

The agency says applying online is best. 

For those calling by phone, the agency says it will accept incoming calls between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m., and will reserve 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. for processing claims.

RELATED: How to file for unemployment during the coronavirus pandemic

RELATED: Idaho unemployment claims jump again amid virus outbreak

RELATED: 16.8M Americans thrown out of work as economic toll of virus rises