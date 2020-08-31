Governor offers Idaho as potential monument site

Gov. Little also suggested nearly two dozen people for a "National Garden of American Heroes."

BOISE, Idaho — Gov. Brad Little has responded to President Donald Trump's call for a "National Garden of American Heroes" by not only suggesting nearly two dozen people, but also offering Idaho as a potential monument site.

The Republican governor in a letter sent last week to Interior Secretary David Bernhardt says Idaho is a geographically diverse state, and he'd be happy to work with the Trump administration to find a good spot.