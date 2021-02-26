Idahoans could be paying $3 a gallon for gas by Memorial Day

AAA Idaho says consumer confidence is high right now which is driving demand of oil.

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices have been rising, a trend that's expected to continue in the coming months.

Oil and gas experts in Texas said this week that gasoline prices may increase up to $3 to $4 a gallon by the end of the year.

The increasing prices are attributed, in part, to a decline in production from winter storms, and higher demand due to more people traveling after they've been vaccinated against COVID-19.

“I think certainly that confidence is there, there is already a new term being coined, 'vaccication,'” AAA Idaho spokesperson Matthew Conde said.

Once people feel safe to go out again, the demand for oil increases.

“More people are starting to get out there and we've seen a 30-cent increase since the beginning of the year,” Conde said.

Crude oil prices have gone up to $48 to $63 a barrel since the beginning of the year.

“These producers are out there with the belief things are going to get back to normal, economic activity is coming back,” Conde said. “So, with that belief and those production cuts you're seeing this combination of those going up.”

Ultimately, it means Idahoans will be paying more for gas as the year goes on.

“I think $3 a gallon is almost an absolute certainty,” Conde said.

He expects Idaho to see $3 a gallon by Memorial Day or the 4th of July, at the latest. As of Thursday, the average for a gallon of gas in Idaho was $2.55.

Another factor in the increased prices is a decrease in production.

"The supply and demand, we're going to need it,” said Jay Young, CEO of King Operating. “It's not a question of, okay we won't use it. No, that's not going to happen, we need it. We need oil and we're not going to have it in the United States.”

Young told our sister station KAGS in College Station, Texas that production has especially dropped in the Permian Basin in east Texas.

"We're squeaking out every barrel of oil we can in the United States, and we're still going down,” he said.

He says gas prices are going to increase as well, maybe up to $4 a gallon.

"I'd move closer to town, closer to that gas pump,” he said. “You don't want to drive 30-40 minutes commute every day, you don't want to pay for it.”

Conde is skeptical that it will increase that much this year.

“We would have to see some serious issues,” he said. “I don't think the demand is going to completely make up for all the demand lost in 2020.”

