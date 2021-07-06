Idaho gas prices hit $3.50 per gallon, highest since fall 2014

BOISE, Idaho — Gas prices continue to climb in Idaho and across the nation. According to AAA, the average price for a gallon of regular gasoline has reached $3.50 in the Gem State. The last time Idaho drivers paid that much at the pump was in October of 2014.



Strong fuel demand and the soaring cost of crude oil have contributed to higher gas prices both here and across the country. AAA projects that gas prices could increase by another 10 to 20 cents through the end of August.



"It's bittersweet to finally have some great options for a road trip only to have to pay so much for the privilege," says AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. "We normally expect robust demand to push gas prices higher this time of year, especially after the travel restrictions that were put in place during the pandemic, but the high price of crude oil has poured some salt in the wounds."