Idaho Fish and Game frees bull elk tangled in tarp and rope

MONTEVIEW, Idaho — A mature bull elk tangled in a haystack tarp and rope in eastern Idaho has been freed.

Idaho Department of Fish and Game biologists tranquilized the elk Thursday and removed the material from the elk's antlers.

Fish and Game spokesman James Brower says the elk had been visiting haystacks to eat.

Brower says it's not clear where the tarp came from, but it got tangled in the elk's antlers.

"The tarp covered the elk's eyes and he could barely see," says wildlife biologist Brett Panting. "I am glad we were able to get to him before he injured himself."