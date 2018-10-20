IDAHO FALLS — The organizer of a rock music festival who sold tickets for the August event that never took place has filed for bankruptcy without reimbursing some ticket holders.

The Post Register reports that Ron Heyrend filed for bankruptcy protection last week in federal court in Pocatello.

Heyrend says he canceled Idaho Rockfest, planned for Idaho Falls, after an investor pulled funding at the last minute.

Court documents say Heyrend owes about $123,000.

A Tennessee company that books entertainers has filed a lawsuit against Heyrend. The company is seeking more than $25,000.

Two-day passes sold for $99. Refunds for tickets have been inconsistent.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.