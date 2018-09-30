POCATELLO - A 42-year-old eastern Idaho man died after he crashed a utility vehicle while trail riding Saturday evening near Pebble Creek Ski Area, police said.

According to Idaho State Police, Oliver Roberts of Idaho Falls was driving a Utility Task Vehicle, or UTV, on the Boundary Trail about one mile north of the ski area when he lost control and went down a steep embankment.

Police say the UTV rolled, throwing Roberts from the vehicle. He died from his injuries at the scene.

A juvenile passenger was taken by ground ambulance to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello. Police say both Roberts and the juvenile were wearing helmets at the time of the crash.

Pebble Creek Ski Area is located about 20 miles southeast of Pocatello.

© 2018 KTVB