New unemployment claims in Idaho decline 9% from previous week

The Idaho Department of Labor said Thursday that there were 4,024 initial claims for the week ending July 4. That’s a drop of 493 claims from the previous week.

The average number of new initial claims over the past four week rose 6% to an average of 4,564.



Meanwhile, continued claims, the total number of people who requested a benefit payment, dropped by 6 percent from the previous week to 29,090. That marks the ninth consecutive week of declines.

The hardest hit industries are accommodations and food services, which represented 15% of the total claims for the week ending June 27. Manufacturing also represented 15 percent, with health care and social assistance at 12 percent followed by retail at 11 percent. These four sectors accounted for 53 percent of the total claims for the week.



By age, 27 percent of claims were for people ages 25 to 34. Young people under the age 25 claimed 21 percent, people ages 35 to 44 represented 19 percent and workers ages 45 to 54 accounted for 16 percent. By gender, females filed 52 percent of claims, slightly more than males at 48 percent.

The department paid out $35.7 million in claims during the week of June 28-July 4, down from $44.7 million the previous week.