BOISE, Idaho — The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare says one of its contractors fell for an email phishing scheme, and personal information belonging to more than 2,000 clients might have been revealed.

The agency in a news release on Thursday says that clients will receive a notification in the mail this week.

Information possibly revealed includes Social Security numbers, full names and services provided from October 2016 to September 2017 involving the Infant Toddler Program and Mental Health Services.

Health and Welfare says OS Inc. provides claims management services, and started investigating after noticing suspicious activity.

The agency says OS Inc. confirmed in February that an employee's email account was viewable by an unknown person from Oct. 15 to Dec. 21.