Idaho authorities identify skier killed by weekend avalanche

INKOM, Idaho — Authorities in Idaho have identified a skier who was killed in an avalanche near a ski area.

Idaho State Journal reported 60-year-old Paul Bregitzer of American Falls died in the avalanche near Pebble Creek Ski Area Sunday.

The Bannock County Sheriff's Office says the avalanche occurred around 1 p.m. just outside the boundaries of the ski area in Inkom, south of Idaho Falls.

The sheriff's office says Pebble Creek personnel saw the avalanche that buried Bregitzer and contacted emergency services.

An ambulance transported Bregitzer to Portneuf Medical Center in Pocatello, where he was pronounced dead.