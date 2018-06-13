BOISE - Idaho officials want a Texas oil company to explain what a state agency calls discrepancies involving oil and gas production records for wells in Idaho following an evaluation of records dating back to 2014.

The Idaho Oil and Gas Conservation Commission on Wednesday directed the Idaho Department of Lands to ask Houston-based Alta Mesa to account for apparent discrepancies between what was produced and what was sold at specific wells.

State officials say they also want to know about 28,000 barrels of liquids potentially worth millions of dollars that Alta Mesa attributed to testing and wasn't reported. At the time, Idaho didn't require reporting for testing volumes.

Alta Mesa spokesman John Foster didn't immediately respond to phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.