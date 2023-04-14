'I have nothing left': Coeur d'Alene man loses everything in house fire

The Coeur d’Alene man didn’t flee his two-story house at 1015 Young Ave., though. He tried to save it.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Dan Garnett woke up to smoke and flames in his home Wednesday night.

“She was on fire,” he said.

Garnett grabbed plastic containers and buckets, filled them from the small bathroom faucet and threw water on the flames.

It was a losing battle.

“I couldn’t get enough water,” he said.

He didn't give up.

"Gotta get the hose," he thought.

Garnett ran downstairs, out the back door and retrieved a hose. He turned on the faucet and raced back through the kitchen and living room. He made it about halfway up the narrow stairway before he ran out of hose.

