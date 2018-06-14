IDAHO COUNTY -- The bodies of two hunters have been recovered from the Selway River, more than three weeks after their vehicle plunged into the fast-moving water.

The remains of Reece Rollins, 22, of Terrebone, Oregon, were found Tuesday near Cupboard Creek above Selway Falls. According to the Idaho County Sheriff's Office, a hiker spotted the body and alerted a nearby U.S. Forest Service trail crew.

The sheriff's office said the body of Koby Clark, 21, of Bozeman, Montana, and Kuna was found Thursday in the river about six miles east of Lowell.

Rollins and Clark were among four hunters who had been missing since their SUV went off the road and flipped into the river during the early morning hours of May 21. Two men in the SUV - identified as Jesse Gunin and Jason Lewis of Georgia - were able to escape.

The survivors did not see any of the other four occupants - identified as Rollins, Clark and brothers Raymond and Jesse Ferrieri, both of Mahopac Falls, New York - make it out of the water, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities searched the river and surrounding banks, but found no sign of the missing men. Although the SUV was pulled from the water days after the crash, none of the four hunters was inside, according to the sheriff.

Two Bear Air was called in to retrieve Rollins' body, which was partially submerged in the river and stuck between a boulder and a log 43 miles downstream from the spot where the SUV went into the water. The 22-year-old's remains were transported to the sheriff's office, then to Trenary’s Funeral Home in Kooskia.

Investigators used Rollins' tattoos and dental records to identify him during an autopsy in Boise.

Clark's remains were also taken to Trenary’s Funeral Home.

