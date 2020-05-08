Passerby helps unload horses from trailer before it is engulfed in flames

Police say the fire broke out in a horse trailer that was southbound on Interstate 15 near Pocatello Tuesday afternoon.

POCATELLO, Idaho — A scary situation on an eastern Idaho highway Tuesday afternoon.

Idaho State Police say just before 6 p.m. a horse trailer caught fire on Interstate 15 north of Pocatello.

Police say Teresa Johnson, 46, of Shelley, was southbound on I-15 in a Dodge pickup pulling a trailer loaded with two horses when a fire broke out.

Johnson was able to pull over to the right shoulder of the highway and disconnect the trailer from the truck. A passerby stopped and helped unload the horses before the trailer became fully engulfed in flames.

A propane tank inside the trailer caught fire, exploded, and started a brush fire on the west side of the interstate.

Fire crews from Pocatello, Fort Hall and the Bureau of Land Management extinguished the trailer fire and brush fire.

No persons or horses were injured in the fire.

An ambulance arrived on scene to care for a firefighter who suffered from an apparent heat stroke.