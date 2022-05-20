High winds cause trouble on eastern Idaho highways

In crashes on I-84 and Highway 26, ISP says trailers overturned in severe winds Thursday afternoon.

POCATELLO, Idaho — High winds or crosswinds are blamed for at least two crashes that occurred Thursday afternoon in eastern Idaho.

Idaho State Police troopers are investigating a crash that occurred at about 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Interstate 15 south of Downey, which is in Bannock County.

ISP said a 21-year-old man from American Falls was driving a 2014 Dodge Ram pickup pulling a 28-foot Wells Cargo trailer south on I-15 when severe crosswinds blew the empty trailer over. The pickup and trailer then jack-knifed, and the pickup struck the guardrail before overturning.

The driver was wearing a seat belt, and no injuries were reported.

The pickup and trailer both came to rest in travel lanes, completely blocking traffic for about 40 minutes, and partially blocking traffic for an additional hour and 20 minutes, ISP said.

Idaho State Police in eastern Idaho also reported another trailer was blown over Thursday afternoon on U.S. Highway 26 near Clark Hill in Bonneville County.

High winds caused a trailer to flip over on US 20 MP 355. pic.twitter.com/IJIt7Va5aT — Idaho State Police (@ISPeasternIdaho) May 19, 2022

Idaho State Police urge drivers, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, to exercise caution in strong winds.

Idaho State Police urge drivers, especially those driving high-profile vehicles, to exercise caution in strong winds.

