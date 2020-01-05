Groups seek injunction to stop Idaho transgender sports ban

The American Civil Liberties Union and Legal Voice filed the request Thursday.

BOISE, Idaho — Two civil rights groups that filed a federal lawsuit challenging a new Idaho law banning transgender women from competing in women's sports have asked for a preliminary injunction to prevent the law from taking effect July 1.

The groups say that if the law takes effect, it will bar transgender women and girls from school sports this fall.

The groups filed the lawsuit last month, contending the law violates the U.S. Constitution because it is discriminatory and an invasion of privacy.