BOISE - The Idaho Legislature set aside $1 million to help Idaho's cities and towns prepare for and manage flooding.

Now, that money is going to be distributed as grants.

The Idaho Water Resource Board is currently taking applications for these grants.

The money must be used for flood-damaged stream channel repair, stream channel improvement, flood risk reduction or flood prevention projects.

Applicants can request up to $200,000 per project.

There is a 50 percent match requirement for all grants that are awarded.

Meaning if a project costs $100,000, the grant would cover $50,000 of that and the applicant would have to provide the other $50,000.

To be considered for grant funding, applicants must provide evidence of flood damage or show that they are at risk for flooding.

Cities, counties, irrigation districts and other public entities can apply for these grants.

Neeley Miller is a senior water resource planner with the board. He says this is much needed.

"I think this is going to be very helpful to a lot of entities, these are things that they have a hard time building into their budgets, especially when you get a couple of years like we've had the last couple of year,” said Miller. “So I think the state stepping up to provide this funding is going to be a big help to the entities out there that are looking to get some of these projects done.”

The 2016-2017 record-setting winter caused flood damage to a number of Idaho streams and rivers.

That inspired flood-control districts to go to the Legislature about creating a statewide program for addressing flood-control damages, as well as flood-prevention and flood-management work.

The application period for flood-management grants lasts through June 15.

Projects will be reviewed by the Water Resource Board's finance committee, and final grant awards will be selected at the July 27 board meeting.

