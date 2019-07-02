BOISE, Idaho — The nonpartisan state agency responsible for promoting accountability and confidence in state government is seeking a 4.2 percent increase in its budget to $940,000.

Office of Performance Evaluations Director Rakesh Mohan made the request Thursday to the Legislature's budget-setting Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee.

Mohan's request includes about $18,000 to increase the pay of two employees and $2,400 for a laptop capable of handling large sets of data.

Several lawmakers on the committee thanked Mohan for his agency's work.

Earlier this year his office made public an audit of a state-run treatment center for people with severe disabilities and mental illness or other issues that found systemic problems leading to trauma for staffers and residents alike.

Lawmakers will decide on the budget request in the coming weeks.