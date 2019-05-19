SUN VALLEY, Idaho — Soldiers from an Idaho Army National Guard units that were deployed to Afghanistan for the last year are now back home.

Gov. Brad Little and Major General Michael Garshak welcomed the soldiers home on Saturday at a Yellow Ribbon Ceremony in Sun Valley.

More than 30 soldiers with the 168th General Support Aviation Battalion and combat medics from other guard units were deployed last spring in support of Operation Freedom's Sentinel. They provided medical evacuation support in southern Afghanistan.

The Black Hawk helicopter unit flew a total of about 100 missions and more than a thousand hours.

Soldiers started returning home individually in spring. The ceremony marked the first time the unit was reunited since leaving Afghanistan.

The soldiers and their families spent the weekend in Sun Valley for a two-day reintegration program.

