Gov. Little stops by the 'new' Bunker Hill

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined Bunker Hill Mining Corp for the groundbreaking ceremony.

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Two scoops of dirt and a round of applause — the Bunker Hill Mine has officially restarted.

Last week, Idaho Gov. Brad Little joined Bunker Hill Mining Corp. CEO Sam Ash and Board Chairman Richard Williams for a brief groundbreaking ceremony outside the mine’s Russell Portal.

Ash and Williams are veterans of the mining industry, but in 2020 they took a calculated risk when they decided to pursue the reopening of Bunker Hill.

“We moved to Kellogg with a vision of restarting not only what is an iconic mine in the United States, but also an incredibly iconic mine in Idaho history,” Ash said. “The reason we’re here to celebrate today is that we now have full funding for the restart of the Bunker Hill Mine and we’re working toward being in production, and we will be in production at the end of 2024.”

To read the full article, please visit our content partner, the Coeur d'Alene Press.

Related Articles Fishing ban on portions of Snake River due to discovery of invasive quagga mussels in Idaho

KREM ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE KREM+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KREM in the Channel Store.

Fire TV: Search for "KREM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.

Apple TV: Search "Spokane News from KREM" in the Apple store or follow this link.