Increase in outdoor recreation leads to uptick in Idaho gas prices

A record number of travelers have been Idaho's highways over the past few weeks, and that's driving the price at the pump higher.

BOISE, Idaho — More tourists are hitting Idaho's backroads and campgrounds during this pandemic and AAA Idaho says that is causing gas prices in the state to increase.

The Idaho Transportation Department says a record number of travelers are using Idaho's backroads over the last few weeks including Highways 21 and 55.

AAA adds that campgrounds are also very busy.

That's impacting Idaho's gas prices.

The average price for a gallon of gas statewide is $2.42 per gallon.

That is seven cents more than it was a month ago, but is still 48 cents less than a year ago.

AAA says those in Boise are paying a little more at the pump at $2.49 per gallon. That is higher than any other area in our state.