Child welfare advocates look to raise awareness about foster care in Idaho

BOISE, Idaho — It is officially Idaho Foster Care Awareness Day.
Gov. Brad Little signed a proclamation to declare it.
Child welfare advocates from across the state gathered at the Idaho Statehouse Thursday morning to provide legislators with education and firsthand experiences related to foster care in Idaho.
Events included a presentation outlining child welfare in Idaho and court appointed special advocates, a presentation from perspectives from youth, and the proclamation that was read by Sen. Abby Lee.
“I think our children in foster care are some of the bravest, most courageous and most resilient children we have in our state, and we have a responsibility to come together and ensure that whatever policies we have in place are helping them get to a better future here in Idaho,” said Sen. Lee.
The Idaho Foster Youth Advisory Board also discussed how members are uniting their voices to inform and improve Idaho's child welfare practices and policies.