Former Idaho Chief Justice Charles McDevitt dies at 89

BOISE, Idaho — Former Idaho Supreme Court Chief Justice Charles F. McDevitt has died. He was 89 years old.

McDevitt, of Boise, passed away Saturday at a local care facility, surrounded by family. He will be buried in a private family ceremony at his request.

Former Gov. Cecil Andrus appointed McDevitt to the Supreme Court in 1989. He remained on the court through 1997, becoming chief justice in 1993.

McDevitt led the court as it launched Idaho’s statewide court assistance offices and authorized modern approaches to mediation for family courts and civil litigation. As chief justice he emphasized the court’s role in administering the Judicial Branch, including changes to accounting and technology.

“I will remember Chief Justice McDevitt for his leadership, promoting innovative changes to the courts that still benefit Idahoans today,” said former Justice Cathy Silak, who served with McDevitt.

Prior to serving as a justice, McDevitt was a lawyer, businessman and legislator. He also worked for several corporations, including as general counsel for Boise Cascade Corp. in the 1960s and an executive vice president for New York-based Singer Co. in the 1970s.

He was a founding partner in two Boise law firms: Givens, McDevitt, Pursley & Webb; and after serving on the court, McDevitt & Miller.

Born in Pocatello, McDevitt was married with seven children. His name adorns the Charles F. McDevitt Youth Sports Complex in Boise.